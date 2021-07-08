Denmark coach bemoans late penalty in loss
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he cannot understand how a decisive penalty was awarded against his team in the 2-1 loss to England in the European Championship semifinals.Raheem Sterling lost his balance following a challenge in the area by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle and then fell to the ground under pressure by Mathias Jensen in the first half of extra time.A penalty was awarded and the decision stood following a video review.
Raheem Sterling lost his balance following a challenge in the area by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle and then fell to the ground under pressure by Mathias Jensen in the first half of extra time.
A penalty was awarded and the decision stood following a video review. Harry Kane's spot-kick was saved but he put in the rebound for the winning goal.
Hjulmand says "it was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty and it's something that annoys me right now." Hjulmand says its one thing is to lose a game "but this is a disappointment. It's bitter." England coach Gareth Southgate says "there is VAR so I assume they checked it and stuck with the referee's decision."
