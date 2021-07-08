Left Menu

Panasonic CEO says ready to back Tokyo 2020 on Olympic spectator decision

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:02 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Olympic sponsor Panasonic will back any decision by Olympic 2020 organizers on whether to allow spectators at the Tokyo games as a rise in COVID-19 infections in Japan's capital triggers tighter lockdown measures, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

"If our role in the event is clear, I think we can support what the organizers decide," Yuki Kusumi said at a press roundtable in Tokyo.

Any decision to hold events without spectators would mean that Panasonic and other sponsors would not be able to invite clients to watch the games. That, Kusumi added, "couldn't be helped."

