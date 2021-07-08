Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:02 IST
Southeast Asian Games postponed over COVID-19 crisis - Malaysia Olympic Council
  • Malaysia

The Southeast Asian Games due to be held in Vietnam later this year has been postponed until 2022 by the Games federation, Malaysia's Olympic Council said on Thursday.

"The SEA Games Federation members praised the work done thus far by the Vietnam organising committee but took note of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Southeast Asian region," it said in an announcement on its website after a meeting of the federation on Thursday.

