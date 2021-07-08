ISL: Hugo Boumous signs with ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday confirmed the signing of French midfielder Hugo Boumous. Boumous has made the switch from last year's champions Mumbai City FC to ATK Mohun Bagan.

"The French midfielder has been acquired from Mumbai City FC and will wear the Green & Maroon jersey for the next 5 years," official handle of ATK Mohun Bagan tweeted. "I know Kolkata as the Mecca of Indian football. I am happy to sign with the city's traditional and successful club, ATK Mohun Bagan. I have heard that the joy of playing in front of millions of supporters of the Green-Maroon team in Yuba Bharati is different and I shall play this time to win them," Goal.com quoted Boumous as saying.

The 25-year-old had arrived in India in the 2017-18 season. He first spent three seasons with FC Goa, and then he moved to Mumbai City last season. For the Mumbai City FC, Boumous appeared in 16 ISL matches, managing to score three goals and he also provided seven assists.

Boumous has provided the highest number of assists in the history of ISL, 24 in 56 matches. (ANI)

