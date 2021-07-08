Left Menu

England's Euro 2020 semi-final was 'total nail biter', says PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England's 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday to reach the final of Euro 2020 was a "total nail biter" as he wished the team the best for the final on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:08 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England's 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday to reach the final of Euro 2020 was a "total nail biter" as he wished the team the best for the final on Sunday. "I thought it was the most extraordinary game," Johnson said on Thursday. "I don't think I've ever seen an England team play with such creativity and flair and versatility and just keep going like that."

"It was a total nail-biter."

