Soccer-England face disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
European football's governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday over a laser pen shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final. UEFA said it has also opened proceedings against England for the lighting of fireworks by their fans and the disturbance caused by them during the national anthem.
The keeper saved Kane's initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate's side into Sunday's final against Italy. UEFA said it has also opened proceedings against England for the lighting of fireworks by their fans and the disturbance caused by them during the national anthem.
