Soccer-England face disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
The keeper saved Kane's initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate's side into Sunday's final against Italy. UEFA said it was also investigating England over fans' lighting of fireworks and disrupting the national anthem.
European football's governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday over a laser pen shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final.
Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win during Wednesday's match at Wembley. The keeper saved Kane's initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate's side into Sunday's final against Italy.
UEFA said it was also investigating England over fans' lighting of fireworks and disrupting the national anthem. Fans booed when the Denmark anthem was played before kickoff. Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley last week when England beat Joachim Loew's side in the round of 16.
"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body in due course," UEFA said in a statement. England are looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and play Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.
