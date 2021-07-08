Left Menu

Dasun Shanaka set to replace Kusal Perera as SL limited-overs skipper

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:57 IST
Dasun Shanaka set to replace Kusal Perera as SL limited-overs skipper
Dasun Shanaka (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka is set to replace Kusal Perera as the skipper of the Sri Lanka limited-overs team. Perera had been appointed as the skipper of the Sri Lanka limited-overs side in May this year, and he led the side in the series against Bangladesh and England.

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, Shanaka was the first to agree to sign Sri Lanka's tour contracts for the series against India, and this led to the standoff between players and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) coming to an end. Earlier, the SLC had said that the board would field a second-string side against India if the players did not agree to sign the players' contracts.

If Shanaka's appointment is eventually confirmed, he would become Sri Lanka's sixth captain in less than four years, with Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne and Perera having all held the role since the start of 2018. Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series.

Now, the Island Nation will lock horns against India in three ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

