Cycling-Injured Sagan pulls out of Tour de France

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:15 IST
SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHATEAUX, France, July 8 - Triple world champion Peter Sagan will not start the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after sustaining a knee injury. "In a sprint stage I hurt my knee, Slovakian Sagan told reporters.

"Yesterday I managed to finish the stage but I was in a lot of pain and this morning I could barely get up." Sagan, who has won a record seven green jerseys for the points classification, said that he would now rest his knee and would decide later on his participation in the road race event at the Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

