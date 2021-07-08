Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal to return to action at Citi Open

World number three Rafa Nadal will return to action for the first time in more than a month at the Citi Open in Washington, organisers said on Thursday, as the Spaniard looks to put his French Open semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic behind him.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@RafaelNadal)
The 35-year-old later announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career. "I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the U.S. Summer Swing for me," said Nadal.

The 35-year-old later announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career. "I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the U.S. Summer Swing for me," said Nadal.

Nadal will play at the July 31-Aug. 8 Washington tournament for the first time and will be joined by Canada's Denis Shapovalov, Australian Alex de Minaur and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

