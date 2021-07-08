Left Menu

Soccer-Russia fire manager after early Euro exit

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:34 IST
  • Russia

Russia's Football Union said on Thursday it had terminated the contract of Stanislav Cherchesov as manager of the men's national team, weeks after they finished last in their group at the European championship.

Russian authorities had said in the run-up to the tournament that Russia's objective was to reach the knockout stage.

