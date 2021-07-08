Soccer-Russia fire manager after early Euro exit
Russia's Football Union said on Thursday it had terminated the contract of Stanislav Cherchesov as manager of the men's national team, weeks after they finished last in their group at the European championship.
Russian authorities had said in the run-up to the tournament that Russia's objective was to reach the knockout stage.
