Nacho Fernandez extends contract with Real Madrid

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez on Thursday extended his contract with Real Madrid. "Real Madrid CF and Nacho Fernandez have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next two seasons and until June 30, 2023," read an official statement of Real Madrid.

Earlier, Nacho was previously tied to terms with the club until 2022, but the agreement has now been extended by 12 months. Nacho has made 233 appearances for the club so far and has managed to win two LaLiga titles and four Champions League titles during his stint.

Real Madrid had failed to win the LaLiga in the 2020-21 season as Atletico Madrid won the crown. Zinedine Zidane resigned as the coach of the club, and Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as the new manager. (ANI)

