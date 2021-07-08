Tokyo governor says Olympics without spectators 'heartbreaking'
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that holding Olympic events in the Japanese capital without spectators was "heartbreaking" for those who want to attend the games at the venues.
She urged people to enjoy the Olympics by watching them at home with their families.
