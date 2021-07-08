Sports News Roundup: Pliskova rallies to reach first Wimbledon final; Reality is 'coming home' as England face Italy final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Host city Tokyo bans Olympic spectators amid COVID-19 emergency

The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the event. Although widely expected, the move marked a sharp turnabout from just weeks ago, when organisers said they aimed to hold the global sporting showpiece with some spectators, and all but robs the July 23 to Aug. 8 Games of their last vestige of pomp and public spectacle.

Tennis-Pliskova rallies to reach first Wimbledon final

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her maiden Wimbledon final after coming back from a set down to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 5-7 6-4 6-4 on Thursday. The Czech goes into Saturday's final looking to capture her first Grand Slam title, having only ever reached one other final when she finished runner-up to Angelique Kerber at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Tennis-Barty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final

Top seed Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final for 41 years after beating former champion Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6(3) on Thursday. The 25-year-old will now aim to emulate Evonne Goolagong who won the second of her two Wimbledon crowns in 1980.

Tennis-'Athletes are humans': Osaka stands by decision to skip media duties

World number two Naomi Osaka said she was under immense pressure to disclose more details when she stepped away from the French Open for a mental health break, but is now ready to make Japan proud at the Tokyo Olympics. Osaka stunned the tennis world when she quit the claycourt major last month after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face media after her first match.

Soccer-Denmark players arrive home to heroes' welcome after Euro exit

There was one last outpouring of emotion as the Denmark squad arrived back in Copenhagen following a 2-1 extra-time loss to England in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley that brought their rollercoaster tournament to an end. The Danes recovered from Christian Eriksen's heart attack on the pitch in their first match and losing their first two games to blaze an incredible path to the last four where they were edged out by England on Wednesday.

Soccer-Reality is 'coming home' as England face Italy final

When England players woke on Thursday morning, back at their secluded countryside training base St George's Park, they will have no doubt felt the afterglow of the wild celebrations of their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark at Wembley. But while across the nation debris was being cleared from parties into the early hours, England will have faced their own more sober reality check.

Olympics-Tokyo's delayed and disrupted 2020 Games

Olympic organisers have decided to hold the Tokyo Games without spectators, as Japan struggles to stem a new wave of coronavirus infections with a state of emergency for Tokyo that will end after the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. The following is a timeline of major events in the run-up to the Olympics, postponed for a year and set to open in about two weeks:

Olympics-Some spectators allowed at venues outside Greater Tokyo -minister

Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday that venues outside the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area would allow a limited number of spectators, while the policy for Paralympic events will be decided after the Olympics close on Aug. 8. Olympic venues in Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will allow up to 50% capacity and 10,000 spectators, Marukawa told reporters after a five-party meeting with the International Olympic Committee, host city Tokyo and other authorities.

Olympics-For Tokyo 2020 ticketholders, an Olympic dream gets dashed

Even as several events in the run-up to the Olympics were cancelled and the number of domestic spectators capped, Ryuichi Ishikawa had clung to hope that he would be in the stands to cheer on Japanese track and field athletes. But the 54-year-old's hopes and that of other ticketholders were dashed on Thursday after organisers banned all fans from events and Japan extended a COVID-19 state of emergency in the host city Tokyo that will end after the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

Tennis-Nadal to return to action at Citi Open

World number three Rafa Nadal will return to action for the first time in more than a month at the Citi Open in Washington, organisers said on Thursday, as the Spaniard looks to put his French Open semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic behind him. Nadal last played at Roland Garros, where he was knocked out by eventual champion Djokovic on June 11 in a four-set thriller -- only his third loss on the Parisian clay where he has won a record 13 titles.

