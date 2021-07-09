Left Menu

Hurt Langer keen to continue as Australia coach despite criticism

The feedback Ive been given for three years has been overwhelmingly positive of the role that Ive been able to play as a coach, Langer said ahead of the T20 series opener against West Indies here on Saturday.Australia are currently touring West Indies for a five-match T20 series and three ODIs. Langer admitted that he didnt like losing to India but was committed to his job.If the board and the CEO and high performance manager believe Im the right person to keep leading us forward, absolutely.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 10:55 IST
Hurt Langer keen to continue as Australia coach despite criticism
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hurt by the criticism that has followed him ever since an injury-ravaged India upstaged Australia early this year, coach Justin Langer said most of it confused him.

In January this year, Australia lost the home Test series 1-2 against an under-strength India, who made a heroic comeback under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership after losing the opening match in Adelaide.

The visiting side battled the absence of star batsman and regular skipper Virat Kohli along with a spate of injuries to triumph in the series. Langer and Australia Test skipper Tim Paine drew heavy criticism for floundering tactically against a hampered rival.

''Some of the things I was reading were a bit confusing actually. If I'm completely honest I was really hurt by some of it. The feedback I've been given for three years has been overwhelmingly positive of the role that I've been able to play as a coach,'' Langer said ahead of the T20 series opener against West Indies here on Saturday.

Australia are currently touring West Indies for a five-match T20 series and three ODIs. Langer admitted that he didn't like losing to India but was committed to his job.

''If the board and the CEO and high performance manager believe I'm the right person to keep leading us forward, absolutely. I absolutely love my job,'' he said.

''I didn't like losing to India in the amazing series, no one likes losing. I'm absolutely committed, I love my job, I love the Australian cricket team, I love the players and I love Australian cricket.

''They're the things I value most in my life. Hopefully I've done a really good job the last three years, that's been the feedback. Long may that continue.'' Langer was appointed as Australia's head coach in 2018 on a four-year contract, replacing Darren Lehmann.

The former left-handed opener refused to rate himself as a ''great coach'', insisting that the team's focus remains on doing well in this year's ICC World T20 in the UAE and the home Ashes series against England starting December.

''We're not a great team yet and that's what we're all aspiring to. Like I'm aspiring to be a great coach,'' he said.

''I'm not a great coach yet, I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm working towards it and I hope all the players are doing the same thing,'' added the 50-year-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021