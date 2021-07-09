Left Menu

Basketball-Former Cavs, Bucks guard Dellavedova joins Melbourne United

NBA veteran Matthew Dellavedova is returning home to Australia to play for Melbourne United after signing a three-year deal with the National Basketball League (NBL) champions.

NBA veteran Matthew Dellavedova is returning home to Australia to play for Melbourne United after signing a three-year deal with the National Basketball League (NBL) champions. Dellavedova spent eight seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James in 2016.

Melbourne, who won the 2021 NBL championship, said on Friday the deal would also allow the 30-year-old to explore his NBA prospects during the free agency period in August before joining the franchise. "I am really excited to sign with Melbourne United and come back to the NBL," Dellavedova said in a statement https://www.melbourneutd.com.au/news/australian-basketball-superstar-matthew-dellavedova-signs-with-defending-champions-melbourne-united. "It's a great team with a winning culture and some great teammates that I've loved playing with in the past for the Boomers."

Dellavedova will head to his third Olympics with Australia's Boomers and is currently with the national team ahead of the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

