Aditi begins with a modest 71 in Marathon Classic

PTI | Sylvania | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:45 IST
India's Olympic-bound golfer Aditi Ashok shot an even par 71 in the opening round to be tied-65th in the Marathon LPGA Classic here.

Aditi, who had two birdies and as many bogeys, will need a solid second round to ensure weekend play.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who had a chance of creating LPGA history with a 59, needed birdies on the final two holes for a sub-60. However, she couldn't manage it and finished with a 10-under 61 to take a four-stroke lead.

Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in 2001.

Hataoka had six straight birdies and added three more in a row before closing the bogey-free round with the two pars.

Lauren Stephenson was second after a 65. She also missed a chance to go lower on her final two holes, finishing with two pars on the par-5, 17th and 18th.

Matilda Castren was another stroke back at 66 with Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Yealimi Noh and Ssu-Chia Cheng.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

