Matteo Berrettini becomes first Italian player to enter Wimbledon singles final

Matteo Berrettini on Friday became the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon Championship singles final as he defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:00 IST
Matteo Berrettini becomes first Italian player to enter Wimbledon singles final
Matteo Berrettini. Image Credit: ANI
Hurkacz had defeated 39-year-old Roger Federer to storm into the semifinals of the ongoing Wimbledon on Wednesday but the Polish tennis player wasn't able to carry forward the momentum.

When Berrettini led 6-3, 6-0 it appeared as though this meeting of first-time Wimbledon semi-finalists was going to be very one-sided. While Hurkacz took the third set in the tie-break, Berrettini broke in the opening game of the fourth set and went on to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 on Friday.

From 2-3 in the opening set, Berrettini won 11 games in a row. The seventh seed, who also reached the 2019 US Open semi-finals, did not lose his serve across four sets and saved both of the breakpoints he faced on Centre Court Berrettini will next lock horns either with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic or 10th seeded lefty Denis Shapovalov in the tournament final on Sunday. (ANI)

