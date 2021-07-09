Left Menu

Bach delivers message of reassurance to athletes, after his arrival in Tokyo

So the athletes should also appreciate this feeling and should feel encouraged by this different, new form of support in unprecedented times. Bach encouraged athletes to take solace in the knowledge that there will be billions watching around the globe.Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the capital city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:36 IST
Bach delivers message of reassurance to athletes, after his arrival in Tokyo
  • Country:
  • Japan

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital between 23rd July and 8th August. The Paralympic Games are between 24th August and 5th September.

A state of emergency in Tokyo will run throughout the Games, to combat coronavirus. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters it would run from 12th July and remain in place until 22nd August.

Bach has delivered a message of support to athletes arriving in Japan for the games after it was confirmed no spectators will be allowed at venues due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On announcement that there will be no spectators at Tokyo Olympic venues, he said, ''We all regret this decision for not having spectators, for the spectators but even more so for the athletes, who will not be able to enjoy live, the Olympic atmosphere. ''But for the athletes I think the feeling will be very different because they will know that billions of people from around the globe are with them in their hearts, that they are supporting them, that they are feeling with them. ''So the athletes should also appreciate this feeling and should feel encouraged by this different, new form of support in unprecedented times.'' Bach encouraged athletes to take solace in the knowledge that there will be billions watching around the globe.

Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the capital city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games. But stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have spectators up to 50 per cent of capacity and up to 10,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021