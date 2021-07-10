Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-From the lowest of lows, England and Italy reach final summit

For all the differences in style and approach, there is a remarkable symmetry to the journeys taken by England and Italy towards Sunday's Euro 2020 final. Both nations found themselves at historic low points with fans despairing at their decline and then discovered men who could bring change and quickly lead them on a path to success.

Golf-Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open

World number one Jon Rahm felt there was still plenty of room for improvement despite grabbing a share of lead with an impressive six-under-par 65 in the second round of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club on Friday. Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium's Thomas Detry.

Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations

A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologised for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallised the country's pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The display of emotion from Hidenori Suzuki, the official in charge of ticket sales for Tokyo 2020, came a day after organisers bowed to political pressure and rising infections in the capital, barring almost all fans from the Games just two weeks before they are due to start.

Olympics-We all regret no fans at Tokyo Games, says IOC's Bach

The Tokyo Olympics will have a different feel with spectators banned from the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday promised athletes a global digital audience of billions. On Thursday, Tokyo Games organisers decided the July 23- Aug. 8 Olympics would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

Tennis-Berrettini says Sunday will be special for Italians

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini says Italians should make sure they have a nice TV for what he promises to be a special Sunday for the sport-mad nation. The 25-year-old will become the first Italian to play in a singles final at the All England Club when he takes on five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

ESPN reaches extension to televise Wimbledon through 2035

ESPN agreed to a 12-year extension on Friday to continue televising Wimbledon, keeping the Grand Slam tournament on the sports cable network through 2035. The agreement reached with the All England Club begins in 2024 when the current deal expires. ESPN has been televising Wimbledon since 2003 and gained exclusive U.S. rights nine years later.

Tennis-Djokovic tames Shapovalov to reach Wimbledon final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic absorbed a barrage of powerful hitting from Canadian Denis Shapovalov to reach his seventh Wimbledon final on Friday with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 victory that kept the indefatigable Serb on course to write history. The 34-year-old was eclipsed at times by a 22-year-old opponent who lit up an overcast Centre Court.

U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won't get vaccinated

Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he'll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle.

Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged in Los Angeles County with felony possession of an assault weapon on Friday and faces up to three years in prison. Clark was arrested on March 13 after a traffic stop when officers found a firearm and two loaded guns in the car.

Athletics-Cheruiyot puts Olympic disappointment aside to clinch Diamond League win

Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot got sweet redemption after coming up short at Kenya's Olympic team trials last month, winning the men's 1,500m in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds at Friday's Diamond League meet in Monaco. The 25-year-old finished fourth at the Kenyan trials and told reporters his poor performance came after a family tragedy.

