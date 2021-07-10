Left Menu

Second online National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship to begin from July 15

The second edition of the online National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship will be held from July 15 to 25, the sports governing body announced on Saturday. Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions, vital to perfect techniques.Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the virtual competition will be based on individual capabilities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:19 IST
Second online National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship to begin from July 15
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the online National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship will be held from July 15 to 25, the sport's governing body announced on Saturday. Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions, vital to perfect techniques.

Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the virtual competition will be based on individual capabilities. The colour belt division consists of three categories and the black belt division (medal events) will have eight categories.

Each category has guidelines that will have participants perform compulsory Poomsae and winners will be decided by highly trained referees appointed by the referee commission.

The tournament is supported by World Taekwondo (WT).

''I am excited about this new task being appointed as a representative of World Taekwondo. ''I'm confident that India Taekwondo is taking the right steps forward to excel on the international level by continuously conducting tournaments to keep their athletes ready for offline tournaments once the situations allow as well,'' said Kiarash Bahri, WT Coordinator for India Taekwondo.

Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo added: ''Participants of the highest rankings have also poured in this edition as this tournament will be counted for the selection of the Indian team that will aim to fulfil goals set by India Taekwondo and the athletes respectively.

''These are all stepping stones towards the Asian Games 2022 and the '24 Olympic Games and we are extremely confident in attaining these goals if all goes to plan.'' PTI APA BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021