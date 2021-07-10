Left Menu

Diksha's team leading at Aramco Ladies Team competition

Of the one million dollar purse, USD 800,000 is for the team event and the individuals play for USD200,000.The winning team of three pros will share USD 150,000 and the 36th placed team gets USD 5,000 to share.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:54 IST
Diksha's team leading at Aramco Ladies Team competition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar's team moved into a two-shot lead at 29-under after the second round of the Aramco Team Series here.

The quartet of Germans Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt, Diksha, and Andrew Kelsey had opened their tournament with 14-under-par to be placed third overnight.

They followed it up with a 15-under to get to 29-under-par and lead the team competition at Centurion Club.

Individually, Diksha (75-70) was tied-26th. Georgia Hall's (71-64) bogey-free 9-under-par 64, which had five birdies and two eagles, helped her claim a one-shot lead. Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (71-65) was narrowly trailing the Englishwoman Tvesa Malik (76-74) was tied-62nd, while her team was tied-14th at 19-under.

Astha Madan was way down in individuals, but her team led by Annabel Dimmock was tied-17th.

Team Simmermacher, second overnight, carded 12-under-par on the second day to reach a total of 27-under-par.

Team Williams sits in third place, four strokes behind the leaders, while Team Young and Team Johnson are another shot further back and tied for fourth place.

There was a memorable moment for Kim Metraux on day two after she aced the par-three 17th to clinch her first professional hole-in-one.

The 36-team event with 108 players has a unique format with each team comprising three professionals and one amateur. It is a 'two-from-four' format that sees the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition. As a result of the format, it will mean that the amateur will contribute to the result of the game and could have the chance of holing the winning putt.

In addition, each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition. Of the one million dollar purse, USD 800,000 is for the team event and the individuals play for USD200,000.

The winning team of three pros will share USD 150,000 and the 36th placed team gets USD 5,000 to share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021