Hazarika to attempt crossing North Irish and English channels

Ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika on Saturday announced that he will make an attempt to cross the North Irish Channel next year and the English Channel in 2023 with his partner Rimo Saha.The swimmer from Assam will strive to cross the North Irish Channel with his Bengali partner in September 2022.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:00 IST
The swimmer from Assam will strive to cross the North Irish Channel with his Bengali partner in September 2022. Their endeavour to cross the English Channel will begin in 2023.

''My relay partner Rimo Saha and I are going to attempt to cross the North Irish Channel in September next year,'' Hazarika said at a press conference here.

The duo has been allotted dates between September 17 to 22 and they will be swimming a distance of 42 kms in a duration of 12-16 hours. Donaghadi in northern Ireland will be the starting point and Portaptrick of Scotland, the finishing point.

''The next year (2023), we plan to cross the English Channel in the month of March,'' the former international swimmer, who is currently a Channel swimmer, said.

The English Channel swim will be over a distance of 36 kms in 12-14 hours, with the starting point at Samphire Hoe Beach in the United Kingdom and France's Calais as the finishing point.

It will be Hazarika's second attempt to cross the English Channel after he had fallen short by about last 10 kms in his first attempt in 2018.

Saha has earlier successfully crossed the English Channel.

''We will dedicate both the swims to the COVID-19 heroes, who have fought the virus to save lives and protect millions," Hazarika added.

The swimmer from Assam and his partner from West Bengal are being coached by Tapan Panigrahi of Pune and both the swims will be attempted under the banner of Assam Swimming Association.

On the expenses for the two swims, Hazarika said, ''We will need about Rs 10-12 lakh in total for both the swims. We have already deposited Rs 2-3 lakh.'' ''Once the COVID-19 situation improves a bit, we shall be looking for sponsorships,'' he added.

Hazarika had become the first swimmer from Assam to cross the Catalina Channel in the US in 2019.

