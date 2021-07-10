Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2021
Tennis-Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon title
The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980. Image Credit: Twitter(@ashbarty )
World number one Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title for 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final.

The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

