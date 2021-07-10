Left Menu

Cricket-Shadman, Najmul tons put Bangladesh on top in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh had declared their second innings on 284 for one with Shadman unbeaten on 115, his maiden test century. He put on 196 for the second wicket with Najmul, whose 117 came off only 118 balls and included six sixes.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:52 IST
Zimbabwe went to the close on 140 for three, still needing another 337 for victory with Dion Myers (18 not out) and Donald Tiripano (7 not out) at the crease. Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored unbeaten centuries as Bangladesh set Zimbabwe an imposing target of 477 to win on day four of their one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Zimbabwe went to the close on 140 for three, still needing another 337 for victory with Dion Myers (18 not out) and Donald Tiripano (7 not out) at the crease.

Brendan Taylor smashed 16 fours as he scored 92 from 73 balls before he was out late in the day to put the visitors firmly in control and leave Zimbabwe likely needing to bat out the final day for a draw. Bangladesh had declared their second innings on 284 for one with Shadman unbeaten on 115, his maiden test century.

He put on 196 for the second wicket with Najmul, whose 117 came off only 118 balls and included six sixes.

