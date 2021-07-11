Left Menu

Soccer-Gremio still winless after 0-0 draw in Porto Alegre derby

Gremio’s dismal start to the Serie A season continued on Saturday when they drew 0-0 at home to mid-table Internacional in the big Porto Alegre derby. Gremio last week hired former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea coach Luis Felipe Scolari to resuscitate their fortunes. The man known as Felipao, or Big Phil, has coached the Porto Alegre side on three previous occasions.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 11-07-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 03:11 IST
Soccer-Gremio still winless after 0-0 draw in Porto Alegre derby
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Gremio’s dismal start to the Serie A season continued on Saturday when they drew 0-0 at home to mid-table Internacional in the big Porto Alegre derby. The result means that Gremio, for whom goalkeeper Gabriel Chapeco was their best player, have still not won any of their opening nine games and remain at the foot of Brazil's 20-team Serie A with three points.

Inter, who have played two games more, are in 14th place with 11 points. Gremio last week hired former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea coach Luis Felipe Scolari to resuscitate their fortunes.

The man known as Felipao, or Big Phil, has coached the Porto Alegre side on three previous occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021