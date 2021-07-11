Dagar finishes strong, helps her team win Aramco Ladies title

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar rose to the occasion with three birdies in the last four holes for a closing four-under 69 and combined superbly with her teammates to win the Aramco Team Series title here. Diksha combined with her captain Olivia Cowan, Sarin Schmidt of Germany and amateur Andrew Kelsey to bag only her second LET title on Saturday.

She also became the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to win more than once on LET. Aditi has won three times.

Cowan and Schmidt, won their first title. Diksha's first LET win came at the 2019 Investec SA Women's Open. The three professionals and the amateur scored 12-under-par in the final round to get to a 41-under 397 total for a three-stroke victory at the Par-73 Centurion Club.

It was also the biggest payday for the 20-year-old Diksha, whose earned USD 50,000 from the winning teams' prize money of USD 150,000. Diksha, who birdied the 15th, 17th and 18th holes in the decisive stages, said, ''I was very confident we were going to win. It is all credit to the team to Olivia, Sarina and Andrew. There was a lot of positives and good vibes this week. We really enjoyed playing on the course, having fun.'' Another Indian Tvesa Malik, who led one of the 36 teams, each comprising three professionals and an amateur, took her team to a tied-9th place finish. Her teammates were Lina Boqvist, Valerie Fricot and amateur Hannah Holden. Tvesa was T-45 in the individual section.

Astha Madan, the third Indian in the field, playing in Team Dimmock, was T-107 and her team was 24th.

The format saw teams of three professionals and an amateur playing over three days at Par-73 Centurion Club, with two best scores counting towards each hole.

Diksha, whose first two rounds had been 75-70, produced her best in the final round with five birdies against one bogey in a card of 69. She ended five-under 214 for T-12, while Cowan contributed an eagle and four other birdies and produced an individual card of three-under 70. She was T-30. Schmidt was steady with two birdies and no bogeys for a 71 and was also T-12.

