Mourinho and Roma kick off pre-season work

PTI | Rome | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AS Roma)
  • Country:
  • Italy

New AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho started the team's preparation work for the 2021/22 season right after he was officially introduced as the new boss at the Italian capital.

Roma will compete in qualifying rounds of the new Europa Conference League in August after finishing seventh in Serie A last season.

Mourinho's side will be without Leonardo Spinazzola for about six months after Azzurri's left-back suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the Euro 2020.

