Rugby-France make five changes for second Wallabies test

Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Pierre-Henri Azagoh and Ibrahim Diallo will make their France debuts when they take on Australia in the second test in Melbourne after coach Fabien Galthie made five changes to his starting lineup on Sunday.

France led by 15 points in the first half but were punished for costly errors late on in a 23-21 defeat by the Wallabies in the opening test on Wednesday. Prop Demba Bamba has lost his place in the starting lineup to Castres' Hounkpatin for Tuesday's second test of the three-match series.

Advertisement

The second row was completely changed, with Killian Geraci, Romain Taofifenua sitting on the bench for Cyril Cazeaux and Stade Francais youngster Azagoh. Flanker Cameron Woki replaces Dylan Cretin, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

After a solid display in the Brisbane test, winger Gabin Villiere, centers Jonathan Danty and Arthur Vincent retained their spots, as did captain and number eight Anthony Jelonch. France are chasing their first test win on Australian soil since 1990.

France team: 5-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Louis Carbonel, 9-Baptiste Couilloud, 8-Anthony Jelonch (captain), 7-Cameron Woki, 6-Ibrahim Diallo, 5-Cyril Cazeaux, 4-Pierre-Henri Azagoh, 3-Wilfrid Hounkpatin, 2-Gaetan Barlot, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros Replacements: 16-Anthony Etrillard, 17-Enzo Forletta, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Killian Geraci, 20-Romain Taofifenua, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Teddy Iribaren, 23-Anthony Bouthier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)