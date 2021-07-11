India set England 149-run target in 2nd Women's T20
India scored 148 for four against England in the must-win second womens T20 International here on Sunday.England had won the first T20 via Duckworth-Lewis method. Young Shafali Verma scored a 38-ball 48 while Smriti Mandhana made 20 in their opening partnership.Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been struggling for form, chipped in with a 25-ball 31. Brief Scores India 148 for 4 in 20 overs.
PTI | Hove | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:34 IST
India scored 148 for four against England in the must-win second women's T20 International here on Sunday.
England had won the first T20 via Duckworth-Lewis method. Young Shafali Verma scored a 38-ball 48 while Smriti Mandhana made 20 in their opening partnership.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been struggling for form, chipped in with a 25-ball 31. Brief Scores: India: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (S Verma 48, H Kaur 31; M Villiers 1/9, N Sciver 1/20).
