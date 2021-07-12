Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Analysis: Soccer-Mancini masterminds final stage of Italy's rise from the ashes

As a player Roberto Mancini was never able to truly write himself into the history of the Italian national team but as a coach he will have a chapter entirely to himself. To turn Italy from a shambolic team that failed to qualify for the World Cup into the European champions, in the space of just three years, is a remarkable achievement and Sunday's win over England at Wembley showed just how key Mancini has been to the return of the Azzurri.

Tennis-Berrettini confident of one day winning title at Wimbledon

Matteo Berrettini learned some harsh lessons during his defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday but is sure he can grow from the experience and return to lift the trophy. Although world number one Djokovic was the overwhelming favourite to win the title, an upset victory for the 25-year-old Berrettini had not been completely ruled out by pundits.

Soccer-Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved from Jadon Sancho and, decisively, Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit the post, as Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians in the shootout.

Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

Tennis-Djokovic battles Berrettini and history to claim 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic had the weight of tennis history on his shoulders and an Italian with dynamite on his racket strings to contend with but emerged victorious to earn a sixth Wimbledon and a record-levelling 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday. Matteo Berrettini, playing inspired tennis in his first Grand Slam final, unleashed everything in his formidable arsenal to rock Djokovic in a riveting contest.

Olympics-Tennis-World No.1 Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games. Olympic organisers said on Thursday that the Games would take place without spectators in Tokyo as a surge in COVID-19 cases forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital city that will last throughout the multi-sport event which starts on July 23.

Tennis-Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title

Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.

Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama

Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players praising the efforts of both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half but the game finished 1-1 after extra time and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win and the title for Italy.

Dyal Capital nears deal for minority stake in Sacramento Kings - WSJ

Dyal Capital is nearing a deal to make an investment in the Sacramento Kings National Basketball Association team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, would give the investment firm a nearly 5% stake in the team at a valuation of $1.5 billion, the newspaper said https://bloom.bg/3e55x56.

Golf-Australia's Lee holds nerve in playoff to win Scottish Open

Australia's Min Woo Lee edged out Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a three-way playoff to win the Scottish Open in wet conditions at the Renaissance Club on Sunday. With his second European Tour victory, Lee secured one of three places on offer at next week's British Open at Royal St George's, alongside Belgium's Detry and Englishman Jack Senior.

