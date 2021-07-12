FC Barcelona Enter New Era with Massive Signings

Now without a La Liga title in two years, it's an offseason of reckoning for FC Barcelona. The Catalan team, winners of four Spanish league titles in five years between 2014 and 2019, was off the pace in Spain last season. If they are to challenge the next campaign, it will be thanks to their additions this summer.

The headliner of the incoming contingent is definitely Memphis Depay. The former PSV and Manchester United star leaves Lyon on a free transfer after negotiations for a contract extension broke down with the French club. Dutchman Depay is the star performer for his national team and could be the replacement on the wings that Barcelona has been searching for since the departure of Neymar in 2019. Despite a third-place finish in 2020/21, sports betting markets moved Barcelona to +130 title favorites in La Liga following Depay's transfer.

It's easy to see why sportsbooks are positive about Barcelona after the turmoil of the last few seasons. Questions over the future of Lionel Messi sprung to life last summer when the Argentinian forward requested a transfer over disagreements with the club's hierarchy. But with new president Joan Laporta at the helm and Messi's concerns assuaged, the future at the Nou Camp looks far brighter.

That stability brings with it new faces, and in addition to Depay, Barcelona continued to strengthen with the arrival of Manchester City's Sergio Agüero. With Barcelona's front line projecting to contain Messi, Agüero, Depay, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembélé, they have enough firepower to rival any team in Europe. It also provides Messi with the offensive support he feels has been lacking in the absence of Luis Suárez, who was pushed out of the club in 2020 only to win La Liga with rivals Atlético Madrid instead.

Catalan Youth Movement in Progress

But Barcelona's status as title favorites speaks just as highly of their defense and midfield as it does of their all-star attack. 20-year-old defender Eric García also joined on a free transfer from Manchester City, returning to the club where he began his footballing career in the academy. He joins the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Clément Lenglet, and Óscar Mingueza in a young group of center-backs tasked with keeping out La Liga's best strikers next campaign. Savvy veteran Gerard Piqué also remains a huge part of their defensive identity.

In the midfield, youngster Pedri looks to be the future after drawing comparisons to Nou Camp legend Xavi in his first full season in Spain. At only 18 years old, the diminutive midfielder started 28 league games for Barcelona and looked calm and assured, earning himself a call-up to Spain's Euro 2020 squad in the process. He provides a much-needed injection of youth into a midfield that had been over-reliant on Sergio Busquets and Miralem Pjanic in the last two seasons.

Alongside Pedri sits Frenkie de Jong, the young Dutchman who made headlines when he signed for Barcelona at the age of 21 two summers ago. That deal, worth €75 million, preceded a campaign where de Jong was the heart of the Barcelona engine room, playing more minutes than any other Barcelona player over the course of the season.

In Pedri and de Jong, Ronald Koeman knows he has his midfield pivot for the next decade already firmly in place. Questions remain about the form and fitness of Philippe Coutinho ahead of them, however, whose role as Barcelona's main provider will be under scrutiny again next season. If the Brazilian can provide service to Koeman's stacked front line, Barcelona will live up to their potential as title favourites.

If Coutinho fails to launch, however, it could be another season on the outside looking in for Barcelona. That would mean a third straight season without a league title for the first time since 2004.

