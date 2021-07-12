Left Menu

Italy return to Rome with Euro 2020 trophy

PTI | Rome | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:56 IST
Italy return to Rome with Euro 2020 trophy
The Italian football team arrived back in Rome on Monday after winning the European Championships against England in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

They were greeted by elated fans who had gathered at their hotel to welcome them home.

Italians celebrated the European Championship soccer title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.

A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after the country beat England in a penalty shootout Sunday to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup.

