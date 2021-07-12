Left Menu

Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Various aspects including world-class training and facilities for the selected players for Tokyo Olympics were discussed in this meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:30 IST
The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nishith Pramanik was also present in the meeting.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Anurag_Office)
The Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Committee in New Delhi today to review the preparation/participation of the Indian team for Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nishith Pramanik was also present in the meeting.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also discussed with the officers the progress of #Cheer4India campaign and the preparations for the interaction of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with Tokyo Olympic bound athletes on 13th July at 5.00 pm to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games. The interaction will be telecast live on Doordarshan and on various government social media platforms.

(With Inputs from PIB)

