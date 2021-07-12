Left Menu

UK, Ireland have "very good case" to host World Cup, says Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was hopeful that Britain and Ireland would win a bid to stage the 2030 World Cup, saying he believed they had a "very good case". England, which hosted and won the 1966 World Cup, failed in bids to host the event in 2006 and 2018. "This is a long and difficult process ...

"This is a long and difficult process ... Obviously I think that the UK does have a very good case together with Ireland and we will be making that case," he told a news conference. Asked whether England had hurt its chances after soccer fans without tickets tried to storm the stadium on Sunday to watch the Euro final, he said: "I think it was a shame that a small minority tried to spoil it ... I don't think that they damaged the atmosphere, certainly not in the stadium itself. But we will be looking at exactly what happened."

