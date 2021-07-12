UK, Ireland have "very good case" to host World Cup, says Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was hopeful that Britain and Ireland would win a bid to stage the 2030 World Cup, saying he believed they had a "very good case". England, which hosted and won the 1966 World Cup, failed in bids to host the event in 2006 and 2018.

"This is a long and difficult process ... Obviously I think that the UK does have a very good case together with Ireland and we will be making that case," he told a news conference. Asked whether England had hurt its chances after soccer fans without tickets tried to storm the stadium on Sunday to watch the Euro final, he said: "I think it was a shame that a small minority tried to spoil it ... I don't think that they damaged the atmosphere, certainly not in the stadium itself. But we will be looking at exactly what happened."

