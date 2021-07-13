Left Menu

Makeshift England bowling first vs Pakistan in 3rd ODI

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:04 IST
Makeshift England bowling first vs Pakistan in 3rd ODI
England chose to bowl first against Pakistan as it sought a series sweep in the third one-day international at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Both teams were unchanged from the second ODI, won by England by 52 runs last Saturday at Lord's.

England has a makeshift side after its entire first-choice ODI squad had to isolate after a COVID-19 outbreak just over a week ago following the Sri Lanka series.

Lineups: England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (captain), John Simpson, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

