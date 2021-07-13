Tokyo Olympics: Really thankful to our PM for interacting with us, says Manika Batra

By Nitin Srivastava Paddler Manika Batra believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the athletes going into the Tokyo Olympics is just the motivation they needed.

"Felt very nice when our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji interacted with all of us. It was a very good initiative and motivated all the athletes. With the Olympics coming up, this is all we needed as we are nervous and under pressure. I am really thankful to our PM for interacting with all of us. I would also want to thank the Indian government and I will look to give my best for our country," she told ANI. Boxer Ashish Kumar echoed the sentiments and said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words were very encouraging, I want to thank him as this was a very big deal for us as he interacted with us ahead of the Olympics."

Advertisement

The virtual video conferencing session was started by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur wherein he introduced PM Modi and he thanked him for taking out the time to boost the morale of the athletes. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present along with Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra. Athletes such as Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session.

"It is an honour and privilege for every member of the contingent to get to speak to the Prime Minister before they depart for the Olympics. Our athletes will compete in 85 events in which they can win a medal," said Batra during the session. A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)