Girls from government schools join first-ever golf training camp in Kashmir

For the first time, girls hailing from government schools in Jammu and Kashmir have the opportunity to join golf training camps. Golf, considered a game for royals and the elite, largely sees the participation of men. The purpose of this special and first-ever training camp is to provide a platform for girls from government schools to cultivate interest in the sport and emerge as professional golfers.

The camp has been organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Sports and Services in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and authorities in Kashmir. "Earlier, we used to have games like kho kho, badminton but for the first time, a new initiative has been taken that the government school girls will be represented in golf, this is the first batch that is being trained. For the girls who want to make a career in golf, this is a platform to show their performance. Golf was thought of as an elite sport, the girls are showing discipline, they are really excited," Abdul Qayoom, the training camp in charge told ANI.

Kashmir's first golf course was reopened recently by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. For its promotion among the youth, authorities have organized the first-ever training camp. Several young girls joined the special golf training camp in full spirit. They are being taught techniques by professional trainers and many say that they are enjoying much more than they expected to.

"The camp is a good one, we are getting good exposure, we come here for coaching and we feel good to be getting this form of coaching," said one of the trainees. Many students are especially excited about the camp as they have been studying online due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and this is a good activity for relief. Many expressed gratitude to the Centre for the initiative. (ANI)

