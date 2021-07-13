UEFA to investigate England fan violence at Euro 2020 final
- Country:
- Switzerland
UEFA asked an investigator on Tuesday to study violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets.
The English Football Association was separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team's loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.
The charges relate to booing Italy's national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks. While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday.
Fans without tickets broke through security barriers and turnstiles to get in to see England's first major tournament final in 55 years.
The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium's 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.
The FA was fined 30,000 euros (USD 35,000) for fan incidents after the team's semifinal at Wembley last week, including booing Denmark's anthem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Past defeats to Germany are irrelevant: England's Southgate
Soccer-Mourinho needs to move on, says England defender Shaw
European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
Sri Lanka cricketers face inquiry for alleged bio-bubble breach in England
Inflation woes keep European shares below record highs, travel stocks slump