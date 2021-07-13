Left Menu

Soccer-Spectator limit lifted for French stadiums

Pandemic-driven limitations on the number of spectators allowed into French stadiums will be lifted when the Ligue 1 season resumes, though fans will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test, the French sports minister said on Tuesday. "We are returning to a normal gauge.

Pandemic-driven limitations on the number of spectators allowed into French stadiums will be lifted when the Ligue 1 season resumes, though fans will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test, the French sports minister said on Tuesday.

"We are returning to a normal gauge. But it will be necessary to have a health pass when entering a stadium. This is the condition to return to normal," Roxana Maracineanu told reporters, referring to proof of vaccination or a PCR test.

The Ligue 1 season resumes on Aug. 8.

