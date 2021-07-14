Left Menu

Soccer-Goalkeeper Patricio makes switch from Wolves to Roma for 11.5 mln euros

He was also in Portugal's Euro 2020 squad that was knocked out in the last-16. Roma, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, hired former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and Patricio said he was looking forward to playing under the Portuguese manager.

Serie A side AS Roma have signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, the two clubs said on Tuesday, with the Italian club paying an initial fee of 11.5 million euros ($13.54 million). The Portugal international has been Wolves' mainstay in goal, missing only two Premier League games in his three-year stint and keeping 37 clean sheets. He was also in Portugal's Euro 2020 squad that was knocked out in the last-16.

Roma, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, hired former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and Patricio said he was looking forward to playing under the Portuguese manager. "In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team," Patricio said.

After two seventh-placed finishes, Wolves finished 13th last season, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo leaving the club at the end of the season to join Tottenham Hotspur. "(Patricio) has been part of the best years of the club's recent history... coming to us when we were newly promoted and helping the club to achieve two seventh place finishes," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.

"He's been a fantastic servant to the club, but it's a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everybody involved." ($1 = 0.8491 euros)

