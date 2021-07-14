MX Player invites you to be a part of the exclusive ‘100 KM Club’

~ The three-part MX Special travel series will see Varun Sood, Anam Hashim, and Xerxes Wadia set off on 3 adventures all within a 100 KM radius of Mumbai ~ ~ All episodes will stream on MX Player for free, starting 20th July ~ Mumbai 14th July 2021: The last few months have seen us all hit pause on our travel adventures, but leading entertainment super app MX Player is all set to help you channel your wanderlust, by bringing viewers an MX Special - Honda H'ness CB350 presents 100 KM Club, a three-part unscripted adventure travel series. Featuring youth icon Varun Sood, the daring stunt rider Anam Hashim and pop culture enthusiast Xerxes Wadia, this three-part mini-series see this trio set off on 3 adventures all within a 100 KM radius of the city of dreams - Mumbai. All episodes will be available to binge for free, exclusively on MX Player, 20th July onwards.

Chronicling the escapades of these three friends, the show follows their experience of venturing into the wild, exploring exquisite panoramic vistas, and their adventures ranging across thrilling experiences like paragliding, trekking, and river-rafting.

Elaborating on the same, Varun Sood said, "I've always been an adventure junkie and I believe that a break like this, with your circle of friends, allows you to clear your mind. It was spontaneous, wild, and completely genuine – that's what makes this series so special. You can find great experiences anywhere you are, that's what we wanted to showcase with the 100 KM Club!" Anam Hashim said, "For me, biking and exploring new places has always been a passion. There is a lack of awareness about adventure sports for women in India and through everything I do, I hope to break this barrier for fellow female adventurers. Varun, Xerxes, and I are on the same wavelength when it comes to travel and we do believe that you really don't need to go far to explore the unexplored. We've all had a blast filming this journey and I hope that comes through when people watch it." "I've always been fascinated with powerful bikes and traveling is a passion which has now become almost second nature to me. The 100Km Club seemed to mix the best of both and I'm so glad I got this wonderful opportunity to tour these pockets of Maharashtra with Varun and Anam", adds Zerxes Wadia.

An action-filled, feel-good series, 100 KM Club perfectly celebrates the camaraderie between three friends and brings to light the fact that an adventure can be found within a 100 KM radius of wherever you are!

