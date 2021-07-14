Olympics-Russia's rugby sevens team isolating in Japan after positive COVID-19 test in camp -RIA

The Russian women's rugby sevens team are isolating for two days in Japan after the team's masseur tested positive for COVID-19, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, disrupting the squad's Olympics preparations. The team's general manager, Alexei Gramotnev, said the team will undergo daily tests for two days.

"If the tests come back negative, the team will be released," RIA quoted him as saying. Russians will be competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to start on July 23.

