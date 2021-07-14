Left Menu

Olympics-Russia's rugby sevens team isolating in Japan after positive COVID-19 test in camp -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:26 IST
The Russian women's rugby sevens team are isolating for two days in Japan after the team's masseur tested positive for COVID-19, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, disrupting the squad's Olympics preparations. The team's general manager, Alexei Gramotnev, said the team will undergo daily tests for two days.

"If the tests come back negative, the team will be released," RIA quoted him as saying. Russians will be competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to start on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

