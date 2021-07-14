Cycling-Pogacar wins Tour de France stage 17, extends overall lead

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 178.4-km mountain trek from Muret to the Col du Portet on Wednesday.

The Slovenian extended his overall lead as he beat Dane Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, who were second and third respectively.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)