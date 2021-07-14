Left Menu

Soccer-Schick's long-range strike against Scotland voted goal of Euro 2020

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick's stunning long-range effort against Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage has been voted the goal of the tournament, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick's stunning long-range effort against Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage has been voted the goal of the tournament, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. Having spotted goalkeeper David Marshall stranded far off his line, Schick fired a curling, looping effort from just inside the Scotland half to find the back of the net.

At 49.7 yards (45.45 m), the Bayer Leverkusen striker's effort was officially the furthest recorded distance from which a goal was scored at the Euros. UEFA https://twitter.com/EURO2020/status/1415331483154268160 said Schick's goal received nearly 800,000 votes, with Frenchman Paul Pogba's strike into the top corner against Switzerland coming in second, while Croatia's Luka Modric was third with his outside-of-the-boot effort against Scotland.

Schick finished the tournament as joint top scorer with five goals alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

