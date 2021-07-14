Sports News Roundup: F1 Sprint debuts as Silverstone welcomes back the fans; COVID cluster at Olympic hotel as Tokyo cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 Sprint debuts as Silverstone welcomes back the fans

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both won at Silverstone last year but an experimental new race format poses a fresh challenge for Formula One's title rivals on their return to the British Grand Prix circuit this weekend. The biggest sporting crowd in Britain since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 140,000 expected on Sunday, will see Formula One history made with the debut on Saturday of The Sprint -- a qualifying race without pitstops.

Olympics - IOC's Bach confident of sporting success in Tokyo despite pandemic

The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will create new "stars and legends" despite a one-year delay, fragmented preparations and the absence of fans in the stadiums, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Games get under way next week, with all spectators banned from the venues of the 33 sports.

Soccer-Schick's long-range strike against Scotland voted goal of Euro 2020

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick's stunning long-range effort against Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage has been voted the goal of the tournament, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. Having spotted goalkeeper David Marshall stranded far off his line, Schick fired a curling, looping effort from just inside the Scotland half to find the back of the net.

COVID cluster at Olympic hotel as Tokyo cases surge

A COVID-19 cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying raised new concerns about infections at the Tokyo Games, as the host city recorded its highest number of new cases for six months. Just over a week before the opening ceremony, the spreading infections highlight the risks of staging the world's biggest sports event during a pandemic even without spectators in sports venues.

Olympics-Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo Games amid pandemic

Olympic champions at the Tokyo Games starting next week can forget about having their medals hung around their necks as they stand on the podium, shaking hands with dignitaries and soaking up their success. Instead, the three medals will be presented on a tray to the athletes on the podium and they then have to hang them around their own neck in front of the empty stands. There will also be no handshakes or hugs.

Cycling-Pogacar in control to win stage 17 and extend overall lead

Tadej Pogacar controlled his rivals and extended his overall lead in the Tour de France as the final podium took shape in a gruelling mountain 17th stage won by the defending champion on Wednesday. The Slovenian outsprinted Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz at the top of the lung-busting Col du Portet (16km at 8.7%) for his first mountain stage win in this year's Tour after being the first attacker in the final climb.

Soccer-Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona - reports

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday. Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired.

Golf-Driving well the key for Johnson's British Open bid

Dustin Johnson has good memories of Royal St George's after finishing tied second at the 2011 British Open and the world number one is confident of going one better this year. The 37-year-old American won the Masters in November, his second major title, and believes he is playing well enough to make a strong challenge for the Claret Jug this week.

Ohio head coach Frank Solich retires to focus on health

Frank Solich retired after 16 seasons as head coach at Ohio to focus on his health. The 76-year-old previously coached at Nebraska, where he replaced Tom Osborne in 1998 and posted a 58-19 record with the Cornhuskers.

Olympics-IOC's DeFrantz hails sprinter Richardson for coming clean on cannabis use

International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Anita DeFrantz says she admires Sha'Carri Richardson for coming clean on her cannabis use which resulted in the American sprinter accepting a one-month ban and missing the Tokyo Games. Richardson was aiming to become the first American woman to win the Olympic 100m title in 25 years but said earlier this month she used the banned substance to cope with the death of her mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)