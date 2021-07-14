Left Menu

IND W v ENG W: Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third and final T20I here at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

India win toss, opt to bat (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third and final T20I here at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Currently, the multi-format series stands 8-6 in favour of England and if India manages to win the decider, then the points will get level.

Both England and India went in with unchanged playing XI for the series decider. Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Match in the second T20I against England on Sunday, sparked a collapse which helped India stage a comeback in the series.

A late comeback by the spinners comprising Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Deepti helped India defeat England by eight runs in the second T20I. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies (ANI)

