Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play the Stormers
- Country:
- South Africa
British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to meet the Stormers in the fifth game of their South Africa tour at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday: 15-Stuart Hogg (captain), 14-Josh Adams, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Ali Price, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Rory Sutherland
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Chris Harris, 23-Louis Rees-Zammit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conan
- Smith
- Warren Gatland
- Watson
- Adams
- Beard
- Cowan
- South Africa
- Harris
ALSO READ
Rugby-Lions win tour opener as Adams scores four tries
Rugby-Lions win tour opener as Adams scores four tries
Taliban ban women from leaving home alone, force men to grow beards in captured Afghan districts
Rugby - Adams scores four tries as Lions win tour opener
Rugby-Beard completes career turnaround with Lions debut