Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play the Stormers

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to meet the Stormers in the fifth game of their South Africa tour at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday: 15-Stuart Hogg (captain), 14-Josh Adams, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Ali Price, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Chris Harris, 23-Louis Rees-Zammit.

