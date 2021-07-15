Left Menu

Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play the Stormers

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:58 IST
Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play the Stormers
  • Country:
  • South Africa

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to meet the Stormers in the fifth game of their South Africa tour at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday: 15-Stuart Hogg (captain), 14-Josh Adams, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Ali Price, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Chris Harris, 23-Louis Rees-Zammit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021