Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo to miss two months after surgery

Juventus FC midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the start of the new Serie A season after he was slated for surgery to resolve an injury that has been dragging on since February.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 16-07-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 07:49 IST
Arthur Melo (Photo: Twitter/Arthur Melo). Image Credit: ANI
Juventus FC midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the start of the new Serie A season after he was slated for surgery to resolve an injury that has been dragging on since February. As per Goal.com, the Brazil international will be forced to sit on the sidelines across the next two months, ruling him out of the Bianconeri's domestic openers. The 24-year-old did not get good news from the Juve pre-season medical tests as he was not present at the training session with Juventus on Thursday morning or afternoon.

The post-traumatic injury of the soft tissue between the tibia and fibula in his right leg had first appeared in February. The former Gremio man tried to treat it with shockwaves and other therapies, but the pain persisted. Melo was signed from FC Barcelona in September 2020 for circa EUR72m plus bonuses, as part of an exchange deal with Miralem Pjanic. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, his first season with Juventus turned out to be a disappointing one as he struggled to cement himself in the starting eleven.

Arthur will now have to work on convincing the returning Max Allegri, who will favor other midfielders as his absence will leave a hole to be filled in midfield across initial weeks, with Juventus set to kick off their Serie A campaign against Udinese. Melo could return just in time for the first round of Champions League fixtures, which are due to take place over September 14-15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

