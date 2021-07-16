Left Menu

Olympics-Basketball-US cancel exhibition against Australia due to COVID caution

"Out of an abundance of caution, the USA Men's National Team exhibition versus Australia on Friday has been cancelled," USA Basketball posted on their Twitter account late on Thursday. The game between the U.S. women's team and their Australian counterparts will go ahead on Friday as scheduled.

USA Basketball said it has canceled the men's exhibition game against Australia set for Friday amid concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak within the U.S. team. Bradley Beal's Olympic hopes were ended when USA Basketball announced the Washington Wizards shooting guard will miss the Tokyo Games after entering coronavirus protocols in Las Vegas.

Beal tested positive for COVID-19 while teammate Jerami Grant has also been placed under health and safety protocols despite not returning a positive test. "Out of an abundance of caution, the USA Men's National Team exhibition versus Australia on Friday has been canceled," USA Basketball posted on their Twitter account late on Thursday.

The game between the U.S. women's team and their Australian counterparts will go ahead on Friday as scheduled. The Tokyo Games begin on July 23.

